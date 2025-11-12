Christian soccer player slammed as ‘transphobic’ for defending women’s sports

When Christian soccer player Elizabeth Eddy wrote that only women should play in the National Women’s Soccer League, her teammates called her transphobic and racist — but all she did was explain that men and women are different.

The professional soccer player for Angel City FC had her op-ed published in the New York Post, where she wrote, “I’m concerned that without clarity about who the league is for, it will lose its identity and its momentum.”

Eddy proposed specific testing methods to verify players’ eligibility, asking the NWSL to adopt a clear standard, using the example that perhaps all players should be born with ovaries as a requirement.

Another option she pointed out was SRY gene tests, which are used in boxing to determine eligibility to compete among women.

The player also cited stats from the NIH, which show measurable differences between men and women when it comes to muscle mass, bone density, and cardiovascular capacity, which directly affect competitive outcomes.

“It’s so stupid that we even have to say this,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments on “Relatable.”

“The production of testosterone is what makes the difference, not only in puberty but also in utero. So their bone density, their muscle mass, their aerobic and anaerobic capacity. Even if they go on cross-sex hormones, it is insurmountable. A woman just cannot overcome that,” Stuckey says.

“And so, she is speaking the scientific truth about this in an op-ed. Like, she didn’t even bring up any ideological argument. She brought up a scientific argument. She is a Christian. Christians are very clear on this,” she continues.

Despite her scientific argument, her teammates still went public to make sure everyone knew they vehemently disagreed.

“I really want to start off by saying that that article does not speak for this team in this locker room. I’ve had a lot of convos with my teammates in the past few days, and they are hurt, and they are harmed by the article. And also, they are disgusted by some of the things that were said in the article,” one teammate said during a press conference.

“It’s really important for me to say that. And we don’t agree with the things written for a plethora of reasons, but mostly the undertones come across as transphobic and racist as well,” she continued, pointing out that the article calls for genetic testing and has a photo of an African player featured by the headline.

“That’s very harmful, and to me it’s inherently racist because to single out this community based on them looking or being different is absolutely a problem,” she added.

Stuckey is disturbed by the teammate’s reaction, saying, “I just cannot. Racist because they dared use a picture of a black woman.”

“This sister in Christ stood up for what is good, right, and true, and protection of women and girls, and she is getting blasted for it in the comments. She’s getting blasted from her own teammates. She’s being called things that are just not true,” Stuckey says.

“They are maligning her character because she spoke to what is biologically a fact,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.