If godly people don’t vote, godless people will: The Christian case for voting

Do Christians have a spiritual responsibility to vote? Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” and the senior pastor of Lakepointe Church, Josh Howerton, believe the answer to that question is a resounding “yes.”

“I’ll gently venture out on a limb,” Howerton tells Stuckey. “I think Christians have a spiritual responsibility to vote.”

Howerton, who says that we live in a constitutional republic and not a democracy, explains that “the voters are at the top of the org chart,” which is something that “a lot of well-meaning” but “a little naive” Christians forget.

“Romans 13 says that God has established the governments and governing leaders in our constitutional republic. If you are a voting Christian, God has placed you at this time, in this place, at the top of the constitutional republic org chart in which you find yourself,” Howerton says.

“So I would gently say in the same way that if a man won’t lead his family, we messed up. If a pastor won’t lead his church, we messed up. If the Christian voters of a nation refuse to lead that nation and abdicate their spiritual responsibility to lead, I think we’re messing up,” he continues.

And the biblical case for voting only gets stronger.

“Whatever God creates, Satan tries to co-opt,” Howerton says. “So in Genesis 2 and 3, Adam refuses to lead his family. So I’ll just say this to any husbands listening. The first thing that happens, Adam refuses to lead, so Satan does.”

“Fast forward, all the way to the end of the Bible. In Revelation 2 and 3, you’ve got the seven letters of the church,” he continues. “It literally addresses this, you had some passive pastors who instead of leading their churches to repent of sin, they led their churches to tolerate sin. So in their passivity, and Romans 2 and 3 literally says, those churches became quote ‘a Synagogue of Satan.’”

“So hey, pastors, if you won’t lead your church, Satan will be happy,” he says, adding, “In the same way, if Spirit-filled, godly people will not lead their nation by voting, godless people will.”

