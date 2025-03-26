Cristiano Ronaldo just said the saddest thing about marriage

Most people know who Cristiano Ronaldo is even if they’ve never seen him play. Many consider him the GOAT of soccer or just a notch below Argentina's Lionel Messi. Between his size, speed, and power, Ronaldo is an athletic, goal-scoring machine who remains one of the most celebrated names in the world of sports.

Unfortunately, when it comes to his personal life, there are fewer kind things to say about him. For example, he’s been dating the same woman, Argentine-Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, since 2016. The couple have children together.

Is marriage on the horizon? As of now, no. Ronaldo addressed this in the 2024 Netflix docuseries “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff.” The interview has since gone viral.

Allie Beth Stuckey plays the clip.

When asked about marrying Rodríguez, Ronaldo said, “I always tell her — when we get that click, like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.”

“Spoiler alert: It’s not going to happen,” says Allie. “If he wanted to commit to you ... he would have already done it.”

She condemns this “stay-at-home girlfriend” trend, where men reap all the benefits of having a wife without having to make a commitment.

“Marriage is more than just a piece of paper; it is not just a commitment; it's not just a contract. It is supposed to be a covenant; it's supposed to be really difficult to get out of for a reason,” she says.

Women who agree to these kinds of long-term, commitment-free relationships are merely “[playing] house.” Not only are they “preparing [their significant other] for his wife,” but they’re also guaranteeing he’ll lose interest.

“If you give them everything they want easily and they have nothing to pursue, they eventually lose interest,” she says.

To Ronaldo’s girlfriend, she says, “It would be better to be single than this. At least you would be single and be able to preserve some self-respect instead of constantly worrying and thinking is he ever going to see me as good enough?”

