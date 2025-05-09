Crunchy to cultish: The deconstruction of 'Rose Uncharted'

Questioning authority has proven to be generally good in the age of modern politics and health care — but sometimes those who question take it a bridge too far.

One of them, a crunchy mom influencer known as “Rose Uncharted” on Instagram, recently deconstructed from Christianity and began sharing New Age ideas and beliefs to her 165,000 followers on the social media platform.

“This is not an attack on this individual person. I’m not trying to even focus on this one individual, but the content that she has publicly produced and published on her Instagram is a really good example of false teaching that Christians need to be really aware of, especially the demographic in my audience,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains.

“The Christian on the crunchy side mom that tends to question authority and question the government and push back against the arbitrary rules — all of those things are great,” she continues, noting that this can lead to being “attracted to certain forms of false teaching” and “perversions of Christianity.”

While these women believe it to be “thinking outside of the box,” Stuckey says that it’s “really just the work of the devil” and an “anti-Christ philosophy.”

“Rose Uncharted” became extremely popular during COVID for pushing back against many of the regulations that didn’t make sense and were clearly restricting our freedoms — like mask and vaccine mandates.

She’s also very vocal about taking a holistic, natural approach to medicine and birth, and she asks a lot of questions about typical Western medicine. Now, she’s begun to become vocal about deconstructing.

“Now, if you don’t know what deconstruction is, I would say it’s a very polite euphemism to describe the process that a Christian goes through when they no longer believe what the Bible teaches about a lot of things in general,” Stuckey says.

In her initial announcement that she was deconstructing, "Rose Uncharted" wrote, “Stepping out of religion feels like stepping out of a room that was never built for me in the first place. It was never about truth — it was about pledging allegiance to the Bible, not as something to seek and wrestle with, but as something already decided for you, imposed upon you, interpreted for you by men through the ages with a variety of intentions, good and bad.”

“I’ve come to believe Christianity is a corrupt and flawed man-made system designed to keep us afraid of ourselves, afraid of our own instincts, afraid of wanting more, afraid of our very own hearts,” she continued. “Now, the unknown is no longer a threat to me — it’s an invitation.”

“She’s saying that outside of religion she has been able to really find God, find God for herself,” Stuckey explains, noting that this February, the influencer made a Western versus Eastern comparison.

“I see this so much in progressive circles. The demonization of the Western lens and the Western mentality, as if Western civilization, because of Christianity, isn’t responsible for the concept of human rights,” she continues, adding, “I loathe that.”

