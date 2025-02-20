'Demons exist': Wikipedia co-founder shares how studying Hollywood cults led him to Christ

Larry Sanger, Wikipedia co-founder, philosopher, and writer, was a devout atheist at one point in his life — but that all changed as his own philosophical writings started to challenge his belief system.

“I wrote a series of essays that sort of dismantled some of the reasons that I had for disbelief,” Sanger tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” “My take on it was, what God is essentially is the creator of the universe and a spirit. And he created the universe essentially with a thought, but we have no experience of thoughts bringing things into existence directly.”

“I didn’t conclude that the universe is therefore a simulation, which was Elon Musk’s conclusion,” he continues, adding, “I think that is merely evidence that it’s possible that a creator exists.”

However, it wasn’t just Sanger’s own musings that led him to the word of God.

“A friend of mine was opening my eyes to the existence of various, call them elite pedophile rings, Epstein was not the only one,” he tells Stuckey. “And then there’s, like, pedo-wood, which is what we call the prevalence of pedophilia in Hollywood. It’s very weird that a lot of the people who are involved or at least accused of being involved in such activities have occult beliefs.”

“And my friend said he worked with such people, knew them personally, and he confirmed that. He said that’s why they use all of these symbols, you know, like the old one eye, which people were obsessing about five years ago,” he continues. “I think they avoid it now, but generally speaking a lot of movie posters would show up with this one. That’s an occult symbol.”

Not only have the stories surrounding what happens in Hollywood opened Sanger’s eyes but what happens once any suspected pedophiles have been outed.

“These people are able to get away with horrific crimes. Just look at how Epstein has been dealt with. It cannot be denied that justice has not been done. There’s a lot of guilty people walking around free right now,” he says, noting that our culture is ruled by people like this.

“Our culture is ruled by people who believe this,” he continues. “Doesn’t that mean that if they’re going to go to all these risks and these moral horrors, as part of their beliefs, that’s putting a lot on the line for something that you actually think is a lie?”

“So if it were true, then that would at least mean that the spirit world is true,” he says, adding, “Demons exist."

"Doesn’t that mean it’s possible that God exists?”

