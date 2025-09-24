Erika Kirk forgives, Trump fights evil — Scripture says both are right

During her powerful speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service last Sunday, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, did what most people wouldn’t have the strength to do: She forgave her husband’s murderer.

“That young man, I forgive him,” she said through tears and evident pain.

Since then, many have complained that some of the speeches from Trump administration officials contradicted Erika’s stunning act of Christ-like forgiveness.

For example, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller delivered a powerful speech, vowing to “prevail over the forces of wickedness and evil.”

President Trump in his speech admitted that he is not like Charlie when it comes to loving his enemies. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. I hate what they’ve done to our country. I hate what they’ve done to our people. And I don’t want the best for them,” he said bluntly.

But Allie Beth Stuckey, who guest hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” yesterday at his Phoenix studio, says that Erika’s forgiveness and the government’s vow to crush evil aren’t oppositional at all. In fact, they’re perfectly aligned with Scripture.

“[Forgiveness and justice] both exist. Government punishes evil. We forgive,” Allie explains.

“When Jesus is talking about ‘turn the other cheek,’ he’s talking about our interpersonal relationships. He is not negating the government’s role in executing justice,” she adds.

She then cites Romans 13: 1-3, which reads, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad.”

“And so, it is not the government’s job to give grace and to forgive,” Allie says. “Not to say that there’s no place for legal mercy in our system at all, but the government, who is tasked at protecting the most vulnerable ... has to punish evil.”

“God is a God of order. We see that from the very beginning that He placed us not in a jungle but in a garden. ... And we see His ordering of things throughout creation and throughout Scripture, and the government is part of that order.”

To hear more of Allie’s commentary, watch the clip above.

