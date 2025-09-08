Gender ideology in schools: The dark stories they don’t want you to hear

President and general counsel at Child and Parental Rights Campaign Vernadette Broyles is a leader in the fight against school policies that help “trans” children without their parents' consent — and one case she tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey about is particularly chilling.

“What we’ve seen, and we have many parents we work with and we have lawsuits over, are children that are secretly transitioned,” Broyles tells Stuckey.

“One of them, I’m thinking of the Paris family. So their little girl, she was 12. This is a Catholic Christian family, had never had any gender dysphoria and really didn’t have any mental health problems to speak of. Just a normal kid,” she continues.

“But she was bullied a bit at school, and she thought, ‘You know, boys are stronger, so I just want to be a boy.’ That alone then catalyzed this process where privately, the school counselor started to meet with her. Parents had no idea,” she adds, noting it happened in Florida.

At the urging of her school counselor, the little girl essentially began living a double life.

“The double life became so untenable for her, unbearable, that she just decides it’d just be better if I ended my life. And she attempted suicide at school,” Broyles explains.

“So the parents, they’re called, they have no idea, they’re called to the principal's office to learn for the first time as their child is being taken to the hospital in the back of a police vehicle ... they learn she’s been trans-identifying,” she continues.

While the girl now is a “warrior” and has stopped trans-identifying, she’s not the only one who’s been failed by the school system.

“Our most tragic is Sage,” Broyles says.

“She had had trauma as a child ... so when she hits puberty ... begins to trans-identify. That causes her to become sexually harassed at school because they’re telling her, and she’s tiny, she’s 5’ tall, to use the boy’s bathroom,” she explains.

“None of this is told to the parents. So Sage, she runs away because she doesn’t feel safe. And when she runs away, she runs into the arms of an adult pedophile who raped her and trafficked her to other men and took her across state lines,” she continues.

“And when she’s found in Maryland, the woke judge doesn’t want to give her back ... because they discover that her parents might not be affirming of her male identity. This is a traumatized child. Her mom wasn’t able to be there when they did a rape kit on her. And so they put her into a facility for troubled boys because she’s identifying as a male.”

In the facility, Sage was then sexually assaulted and ran away again.

She then was trafficked again, and they find her in Texas — a state that had the common sense to return her to her parents.

And this horrifying process commonly begins with the schools.

“These school officials are endorsing this lie to susceptible children,” Broyles says, “who are in the process of development, who believe trusted adults when the trusted adult says, ‘Maybe your problem is that you were born in the wrong body,’ and, ‘You know what, we don’t have to tell your parents because you and I know better.’”

