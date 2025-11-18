Islamic EPIC City’s stealth rebrand is scarier than you think

EPIC City was a massive Islamic compound being built in East Plano, Texas, but apparently the name was a little too much. And so the city is undergoing a rebrand.

“It’s no longer EPIC City. They decided that’s causing a PR problem. Now we are going to rename this. We’re not going to stop. We’re just going to rename it something very seemingly innocuous and inviting called ‘The Meadow,’” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains on "Relatable."

“So this is not supposed to be a separate city, but it’s supposed to just be a neighborhood that happens to be extremely friendly to Muslims, but the same concerns exist. This would be a 402-acre community that includes over a thousand homes, a K-12 Islamic school, a mosque, senior and assisted living, apartments, clinics, shops, a community college, and sports fields,” she continues.

In a 3D rendering of the Meadow, Stuckey notes that it looks “very beautiful” but that it’s not centered on a beautiful idea.

“Legally, they wouldn’t be able to tell someone who is Jewish or who is Christian, ‘Hey, get out of here. You can’t move here.’ But that is essentially what it is for,” Stuckey says.

“There would be a lot of controversy if any other religion besides Islam or besides one of those Eastern religions was doing this. And the reason why people are upset about it, at least people on the right, Christian conservatives, is simply because of the cultural change that it causes,” she continues.

While many on the left see nothing wrong with a melting pot of religions, Stuckey points out that we “don’t believe in moral relativism.”

“When you have a people who believe entirely in Sharia, who have an entirely different view of women and human worth and rights and right and wrong, it is totally fair to ask: Is that congruent with the Constitution? Is that congruent with the American community that we have created?” she asks.

“The problem — Charlie Kirk talked about this a lot — is not individual Muslims. It’s Islam as an ideology. Islam as a collective belief system. And when you look throughout the world at the fruit of Islamic collectivism, the result has been chaos and violence and the degradation of the human person and human dignity. That is just true,” she continues.

“Not all belief systems are the same,” she says. “Not all worldviews have the same fruit.”

And they’re not the same.

“When you know that about 99% of all worldwide designated terrorist groups are Islamic, you have a good reason to say, ‘Huh, do we want a high concentration of people who buy into that ideology to have their own basically independent system here in the United States or in the state of Texas?’” Stuckey says. “Completely justified.”

