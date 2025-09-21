‘There is no unity with evil’: Why JD Vance is right

After the devastating assassination of Charlie Kirk, many on the left have begun spewing vile rhetoric aimed at belittling his life after his murder.

And Vice President JD Vance, who filled in on “The Charlie Kirk Show” after his assassination, let the nation know how he felt about it.

“There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents' politics. There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with someone who harasses an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend,” Vance said.

“There is no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And there is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorist sympathizers, who argue that Charlie Kirk, a loving husband and father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words with which they disagree,” he added.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey believes Vance is “absolutely right.”

“As Christians, we are called to try to make peace with everyone. But making peace with people does not mean being weak. It doesn’t mean being a doormat. It means sometimes that we have to restrain evil and punish wickedness on behalf of the most vulnerable,” Stuckey says.

“People get very confused sometimes about Jesus’ commands to turn the other cheek and to forgive and to pray for our enemies and pray for those who persecute us,” she explains.

“I just want to take you through that logic for a second. If you’re saying that Jesus’ commands apply to the government, then you would be saying that we should not punish crime at all. Because if we should turn the other cheek when people commit these heinous crimes of rape or assault or murder, that would mean that we also shouldn’t put them in jail,” she continues.

“So I think we have to think a little bit more deeply,” she says, “about what it means to make peace and what it means to turn the other cheek.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.