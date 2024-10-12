Kamala’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ catastrophe: Lies, propaganda, and toxic empathy

“Call Her Daddy” is a widely successful podcast geared toward young women, which is why it’s so important that Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with the host, Alex Cooper, for an interview full of propaganda and lies.

“She doesn’t really know what she’s talking about at all,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says of Cooper. “It’s not just that she has a valley girl voice, but underneath all of that is some scholarly, really deep, and wise person. No. She is very superficial.”

But that’s not all.

“I mean, who knows how many hearts have been broken, how many bodies have been harmed, how many relationships have been severed, how much mental stability and peace have been robbed from women because of Alex Cooper’s podcast,” Stuckey says.

“So, you have the authority to talk about this in the same way that Satan has the authority to talk about righteousness,” she adds, noting that it didn’t take more than 20 minutes for Harris and Cooper to start talking about abortion.

The pair, of course, wholeheartedly agreed in a textbook display of “toxic empathy” that “the woman is actually the victim in the abortion scenario” and that “these laws restrict a woman from being able to exercise her bodily autonomy.”

Cooper brought up the case of rapes prior to abortions, which make up less than 1% of all abortions in America.

“The rapist should get the death penalty,” Stuckey says. “Not the baby who did nothing wrong.”

Harris also made the case for abortion in the interview by saying that “the government shouldn’t be telling people what to do.”

She of course seems to have forgotten the mandates her administration imposed on Americans for the COVID-19 vaccine, which many got under threat of job loss and ostracization from society.

“Kamala Harris understands that. She actually believes that the government should be able to tell you a lot of things that constitutionally they can’t do,” Stuckey says, adding, “She was completely behind requiring nurses, frontline workers, to take an experimental vaccine that led to the laying off of many nurses when there was already a shortage.”

Harris also went after late-term abortions, telling Cooper that the idea that women are seeking them out is “a bold-faced lie.”

“We remember Governor Northam a few years ago on the radio saying that if a baby survives an abortion, the baby will be put off to the side. And then the parents and doctor can decide what to do with that baby,” Stuckey explains.

“And under Governor Walz’s watch, at least eight babies were born alive during botched abortions between 2019 and 2021. All eight of them died. None of them received any care attempting to save their lives,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

