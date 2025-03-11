These men from 'Love Is Blind' dodged a major bullet

“Love Is Blind” is a reality television show where hopeful singles date other hopeful singles without ever seeing each other. But there’s a twist — when they finally do see each other, the expectation is that they get married within weeks.

This season took a bit of an unexpected turn when two of the couples broke up at the altar over their political views.

“I really didn’t get into politics, or like, I didn’t get interested until Trump took office and George Floyd,” Sara, one of the contestants, told her love interest, Ben, while they were still dating from behind a wall.

Ben, who is very religious, told Sara that he was “kind of ignorant towards that stuff,” but Sara later found out that his church has more “traditional” values and that Ben himself had different opinions on Black Lives Matter and the COVID vaccine.

“I don’t blame her for bringing that up. If that is something that’s important to her, I think it is really important that she brought it up, and I think that he’s a coward,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments. “‘I just don’t really care,’ to me, that’s conservative coded, that he probably does lean to the right.”

“That’s something that conservatives do or people, at least, who lean right, do when they don’t want to offend the other person,” Stuckey says. “I know that as a guy, you’re thinking ‘I can fix her.’ And that is possible; I absolutely think that the best thing to happen to a liberal girl is to marry a conservative guy and move to the right. That’s good for her, but I would never wish that upon a conservative guy.”

Ben wasn’t the only “Love Is Blind” hopeful who found himself dumped at the altar for his political views.

Devon asked his fiancee, whom he met in the show’s “pods,” whether or not she votes with her faith.

“I do think that I make decisions from my faith. You know what I mean, so that just might be a different view than how Republicans that are conservative feel about it,” his fiancee, Virginia, said. “I think people should have abortion rights, you know, that type of stuff.”

When the pair met at the altar, Virginia cited his views as her reason for dumping him.

“These girls are just so ignorant,” Stuckey comments. “They are just imbibing the left-wing toxic empathy propaganda that is targeted toward women that tells them in order to be a good, compassionate person, you have to be for progressive causes. And she believes that as a Christian, she can support so-called abortion rights, which is just the legal ability to be able to poison, dismember a baby inside the womb.”

“Those two positions are completely irreconcilable,” she adds.

