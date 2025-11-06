Not a ‘feminist’: Allie Beth Stuckey defends speech condemning porn amid ‘conservative’ backlash

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey’s Turning Point USA speech where she condemned pornography as “evil in every way” sparked a wave of attacks from men who claim to share her Christian and conservative values.

These men claimed that she was a “feminist” who should not be directly speaking to men. In fact, she was simply reciting a message that Charlie Kirk himself was very passionate about.

“There is a segment of males on the right, presumably the political right, who also profess to be Christians, who have been expressing their utter indignation that I gave a speech at a Turning Point USA campus stop and that in that speech, I talked about the dangers of pornography,” Stuckey explains on “Relatable.”

“I was called a feminist. I was called a bad mom, a negligent wife who was trying to act like a man. I was told that I should only talk to women or that I should not talk at all, that women have no place in the public square,” she continues.

Stuckey was asked by Kirk to join her on this campus tour before he was assassinated, so in order to honor him, her speech reflected the most controversial truths that he taught.

One of these truths is that porn has “weakened men,” which was the catalyst for all the outrage that followed.

“Charlie was so good at talking about this and so good at talking so courageously and sternly and clearly to the young men,” Stuckey said during her “controversial” speech, before explaining why it “is so detrimental not only to men” but also “objectifies women and children.”

“It commercializes sex, which is a gift from God for a married couple, between one man and one woman. And it glorifies violence. It creates addiction and shame. It destroys marriages. It ruins your perception of other people. It is the legal loophole for sex trafficking. It is evil in every way, and it will destroy your life,” she said.

“And this is what I would want to say to men, and I hope that you hear it from strong men in your life, that men, we need you. And we need your masculinity, and we need your strength, and we need your boldness, and we need your courage, and we need those things to be harnessed for good,” she continued.

“We need really strong men, and porn makes you weak,” she concluded.

Some “Christian conservative” men who heard this part of Allie’s speech took to X to mislabel her a “feminist” who should not be speaking to men.

“There is probably not another Christian woman in the conservative commentary space who has made more of an effort than I have to pull women away from progressivism, to try to change women’s minds and hearts when it comes to abortion, to try to change women’s minds and hearts when it comes to marriage,” Stuckey says in response.

“So, to say that I am a feminist who preaches to men really is just laughable. And it just goes to show you that people will just lie,” she adds.

