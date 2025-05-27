NYT reporter exposes how Pornhub treats children — and receives more death threats than ever before

New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof made waves in 2020 when he penned a piece titled "The Children of Pornhub," which sparked a lot of positive change within the industry as well as legislatively.

Now, he’s written a new piece that details how Pornhub’s employees deal with child sex abuse material. “If you don’t believe in evil, you just need to read this article,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

In the article, Kristof relays that he was able to get his hands on leaked documents. Those documents disturbingly showed that Pornhub hosted videos tagged with terms like “12-year-old.”

“This is very disturbing,” Stuckey says, noting that there was one video of a 15-year-old “enduring gang rape.”

“It was uploaded to Pornhub, and it was viewed widely, leading to her being shamed and dropping out of school. As you can imagine, it ruined her life,” she explains. “Pornhub delayed removing flagged child sex abuse material, so this was content that they knew was child sex abuse material, with 706,000 videos flagged for review.”

Some of the videos required 16 flags before anyone at Pornhub would take action.

“Internal memos seem to show executives obsessed with making money by attracting the biggest audiences they could, pedophiles included. In one memo, Pornhub managers proposed words to be banned from video descriptions — such as ‘infant’ and ‘kiddy’ — while recommending that the site continue to allow ‘brutal,’ ‘childhood,’ ‘force,’ ‘snuff,’ ‘unwilling,’ ‘minor,’ and ‘wasted,’” Kristof wrote in the piece.

According to Kristof, Pornhub staff acknowledged these memos and had internal discussions joking about the request and debating whether or not to allow "childhood" as a term.

One employee reportedly wrote that they “shouldn’t CC our manager when we are talking about child sex abuse material,” while another one said “we don’t want our manager to know about this.”

“No, they didn’t want people to know about this. The employees at Pornhub know that there are children and there are babies that are being sexually abused on their website, and they won’t do anything about it,” Stuckey comments, disgusted.

“Because it makes them money, and that is why they oppose every single regulation and every single form of protection that is out there,” she adds.

After publishing the article, Kristof explained that he has “never received more death threats” after writing an article than when he published the article in 2020 exposing how Pornhub monetizes child rape.

“He said he’s reported on terrorism, he’s reported on extremists and gangsters, and never has he received more death threats than when he threatened the porn industry,” Stuckey says.

“Imagine thinking Satan isn’t real,” she adds.

