Corrections employee, caught with pants down in office with inmate, says she's the victim in shocking prison scandal: Police

A former corrections employee in Georgia is accused of attempting to have sexual relations with an inmate and selling cigarettes to another prisoner, according to authorities.

Vickie Lynn Frantz, 56, was terminated from her job as a purchasing assistant at the Atlanta Transitional Center — a correctional facility — on Monday.

'My client is the victim of the whole situation, and yet she is falsely accused of those charges.'

Joan Heath — director of communications for the Georgia Department of Corrections — told WSB-TV that Frantz was hired in March 2024.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Frantz, and she was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday. Frantz was hit with felony charges of criminal intent to commit a felony and trading with inmates without the consent of the warden or superintendent, according to jail records.

A judge set her bond at $30,000.

WSB reported that an investigation was launched after a security guard reported witnessing Frantz welcome an inmate into her office.

Frantz — of Rome, Georgia — was about to have sex with an inmate in her office, police said.

The affidavit of arrest that Blaze News obtained from the Georgia Department of Corrections states that the witness saw the inmate enter Frantz's office around 1:30 p.m. on June 30.

"Accused Vickie Frantz committed criminal attempt to commit custodial sexual assault by allowing an inmate of the Georgia Department of Corrections into her office, then taking off her pants to allow sexual activity," the affidavit stated.



The affidavit added, "But a security staff member intervened before any sexual acts occurred. Vickie Frantz was caught in her office lying on an inmate bed mat with no pants on and an inmate standing over her."

Frantz also is accused of selling cigarettes to another inmate.

"Vickie Frantz unlawfully accepted a payment of $50 via Chime to bring five packs of cigarettes into Atlanta Transitional Center," the affidavit stated.

Despite the former corrections employee being in a position of power over inmates, Frantz's public defender said his client was the "victim."

"She was under duress, and she was threatened with her life actually to comply with the demand by the complaining witness," assistant public defender Jae Kim told WSB. "My client is the victim of the whole situation, and yet she is falsely accused of those charges."

Heath told WSB, "As we continue to demonstrate, we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety. Actions of this individual do not reflect the hundreds of officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities."

