Teacher busted for alleged sexual assault of student after her medical marijuana was found in boy's bedroom; faces 63 charges

A Pennsylvania school teacher is facing 63 felony charges related to accusations that she sexually abused and supplied drugs to a student, according to authorities.

Michelle Mercogliano — a 35-year-old from Phoenixville, which is about an hour northwest of Philadelphia — reportedly has been charged institutional sexual assault, corruption of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful contact with a minor, possession with intent to distribute, and other related offenses.

'The calculated actions by this defendant are shocking and disturbing.'

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office noted that Mercogliano has yet to be arrested but is "cooperative and arranging an appropriate time to turn herself in via her attorney."

Mercogliano is a special education teacher at Conestoga High School in Berwyn.

Family members of the alleged victim reportedly tipped off police about the child sex abuse accusations.

Blaze News obtained the affidavit of probable cause, which indicates the father of the alleged victim discovered marijuana packaging in the teen's bedroom closet.

"The packaging received was for medical marijuana and had the name of Michelle Mercogliano on the label," the affidavit states.

The DA's office issued a statement saying Mercogliano had a "sexual relationship with a student attending Conestoga High School, where she was employed as a teacher."

The DA claimed Mercogliano began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old in February 2025.

The alleged victim told a detective he had sexual intercourse with the teacher approximately 12 times and that Mercogliano "had also performed oral sex on him on a similar number of occasions."

Investigators determined that most of the sexual interactions occurred at the home of Mercogliano's parents.

The affidavit of probable cause claimed Mercogliano drove the victim to a cannabis dispensary and purchased medical marijuana for him.

"After traveling to the marijuana dispensary, Mercogliano and the [alleged victim] would smoke the marijuana together and have sex, usually in a bedroom at her parents' residence," according to the affidavit.

The document added that Mercogliano "provided him with medical marijuana once a week since December of 2024, аpprоximately 15 times in total."

Mercogliano used Snapchat and text messaging to communicate with the minor, according to the criminal complaint.

After law enforcement learned of the child sex abuse allegations, they "quickly launched a thorough investigation."

The Tredyffrin/Easttown School District "immediately" placed Mercogliano on leave and barred her from all schools in the district after police notified the district of the sexual abuse allegations.

Superintendent Richard Gusick penned a letter to parents and faculty regarding the teacher's "alleged unlawful conduct," which said there's "no information at this time" that other students were abused.

District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe stated, "Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers. The defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated."

Tredyffrin Township Police chief Michael Beaty added, "The calculated actions by this defendant are shocking and disturbing. We are here to support the victim and his family as we collectively work to rebuild the trust damaged by her criminal endeavors.”



Police noted that this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department at 610-644-3221.

WPVI-TV reported that Mercogliano began teaching at the high school last fall. Previously, she taught at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and was a paraprofessional at Hillside Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary Schools between 2014 and 2018.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up!