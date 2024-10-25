Viral pastor: Kamala and the Democrats are a ‘demonic death cult’

Jonny Ardavanis is the lead pastor at Stonebridge Bible Church, and a sermon of his recently went viral — because he perfectly articulated what so many others are afraid to.

“I’m not a political commentator,” he began. “I’m a preacher of the Bible. But certain things politically are more theological than they used to be. The Democratic Party is a demonic death cult under the power and influence of Satan.”

“To vote for a platform that is building their platform upon everything God hates: the mutilation of bodies, the annihilation of babies in the womb, and the sexualization of your children. That is their calling card, that is what they want to do,” he said.

“They don’t hide that. They have abortion facilities outside of the Democratic convention. This is who they are. It’s the most radical party in our country’s history,” he continued, adding, “So I don’t see how you could be a Christian and vote for a party who promotes everything that God hates.”

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” couldn’t agree more with Ardavanis, who admits he’s shocked that the clip of his sermon went so viral.

“I had no idea just calling a spade a spade from scripture was so bold,” he tells Stuckey, adding, “I had no idea I’m being bold where the scripture is so clear.”

However, it is bold to be honest — especially as God-fearing Americans around the country have voiced their support for Kamala Harris, like Ray Ortlund.

Ortlund has been quite vocal about his support for the vice president, even writing in a post on X: “Never Trump. This time Harris. Always Jesus.”

“I don’t know how common of a stance this is among Christians, but Ray Ortlund, from what I understand, is not fully progressive. He probably aligns with us on a variety of theological issues, and yet, this is a position that I see at least some evangelicals hold, voting for Kamala Harris because Trump is just so uniquely bad,” Stuckey comments.

Like Stuckey, Ardavanis isn’t clear how Ortlund decided on Kamala Harris while being a man of God.

“I don’t know how you arrive at that position honestly, when you’re thinking with the mind of Christ,” Ardavanis says. “I don’t know how you arrive there when you just look at the full-term abortions, the onslaught of sexuality, the absolute dismantling of the nuclear family, marriage.”

“She is opposed to the biblical worldview like no one else in our country’s history,” he adds.

