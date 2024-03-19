Pop icon Olivia Rodrigo passes out FREE Plan B, condoms, and abortion info on global tour

Gen Z pop icon Olivia Rodrigo is quickly becoming a household name. Famous for songs like “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “deja vu,” the 21-year-old singer is now considered one of the top artists in the world.

Unfortunately, Rodrigo, like many Hollywood stars, is using her platform “to shape the minds of her young, very malleable, very impressionable audience to make it seem like abortion is not only okay but great,” says Allie Beth Stuckey, who admires the singer for her “very catchy” music rather than her political activism.

During her world tour “Guts,” Rodrigo has made it a point to “[distribute] free Plan B” (or Julie) to her audience.

While Plan B and Julie are marketed as medications that can “stop you from getting pregnant,” in reality, neither “actually stops fertilization,” making them abortive methods of birth control, according to Allie.

However, that’s not all that Rodrigo distributes at her concerts.

According to Variety, “Olivia Rodrigo has made good on her promise to expand awareness and access to reproductive healthcare, inviting the organization Right by You to distribute free emergency contraceptives, condoms and information about abortion to fans on her ‘Guts’ world tour. Concertgoers at her March 12 show in St. Louis, Mo., were able to grab a package that includes two boxes of Julie – an emergency contraceptive that helps prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex – as well as cards with QR codes linking to abortion access resources and the Missouri Abortion Fund. Fans also reported free condoms and stickers being passed out.”

In a video that aired prior to her tour launch, Rodrigo said, “For the North American life of the ‘Guts’ World Tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve.”

Further, in 2022, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Rodrigo paused a concert to say, “Our body should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can use our voices to project our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

For Allie, who believes that “life starts at conception,” Rodrigo’s political stunts are highly problematic, especially considering her audience members consist of mostly teenagers.

The left loves to push the faulty ideology that abortion somehow is equivalent to “reproductive health care,” but abortion is “neither reproduction nor health care,” says Allie.

“Reproductive health care, reproductive justice, access, equality, autonomy, choice — these are all euphemisms to cover up what is objectively a very brutal and bloody practice.”

To hear more of Allie’s take on Olivia Rodrigo and her campaign to glorify abortion, watch the clip below.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.