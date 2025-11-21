Porn-fueled fetish culture is driving surge of transgenders among young men

The rise of transgenderism among young girls was studied intensely and deemed a social contagion by Abigail Shrier in her incredible book “Irreversible Damage,” and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey believes it's a similar story for young men — though the catalyst is different.

“It’s not true today that most of the boys and men who identify as the opposite sex do so because they have gender dysphoria that they were born with or that they developed as a child. But today it is, I believe, mostly due to pornography,” she explains.

“It is due to a sexual fetish that they have developed over time, that there is now a very real algorithmic pipeline via Pornhub and other porn sites that push young men to seek more and more exciting dopamine hits,” she continues.

Stuckey recalls the editor of Reduxx magazine, Genevieve Gluck, finding a link between pornography and the rise of transgenderism, which Stuckey describes as the “fetish of wanting to be feminized as a man, wanting to be submissive as a man.”

“So it’s true that these men who want to go into girls' locker rooms, who want to go into girls' bathrooms, are not doing so because they really think that they were born in the wrong body, but because they’re perverts. Those are the exact opposite kind of men that you want infiltrating women’s spaces,” she continues.

“Of course, you don’t want any man doing that, but especially not a man who is a sexual deviant in every way and who actually gets off on humiliation — humiliation for themselves and humiliation for women and girls. This kind of sissification porn actually depicts women as objects and depicts women as just things to be degraded and humiliated,” she adds.

While transgenders and their enablers will claim it’s about feeling uncomfortable in their own skin and slap the label of “gender dysphoria” on these men, it has nothing to do with biological sex at all — and everything to do with sexual fetish.

One subset of hardcore fetish pornography is “furry porn,” which oddly appears to have been a favorite of both Trump’s would-be assassin and Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

“I do not think it’s a coincidence that both of these men who are suspected as the killers of these top, you know, conservative, one politician and one activist, were also allegedly addicted to this kind of pornography and obsessed with transgenderism,” Stuckey says.

Trump’s would-be assassin was allegedly using they/them pronouns online and had an account on Deviantart — where he seemed especially drawn to scantily clad images of muscular male-looking bodies with female heads.

“So right away, this should sound the alarms for you of something satanic,” Stuckey says.

“I think about Mark 5 when Jesus heals a man with a demon, and this person goes by the name of Legion, or the demons go by the name of Legion … and when Jesus had stepped out of the boat, immediately there met him, out of the tombs, a man with an unclean spirit,” she explains.

When Jesus spoke to the unclean spirit, he asked him, “What is your name?” And the spirit replied, “My name is Legion, for we are many.”

“Even though he is one in this body, goes by a multiple pronoun, goes by we. Now, I’m not saying that this Legion is necessarily possessing all of these people who go by they/them. I am saying unapologetically that it is demonic,” Stuckey says.

“That you cannot be a they, that you cannot be a them, that you cannot be a we. Subverting reality is demonic. Denying biological truth is demonic. Satan loves it. Why?” Stuckey asks, answering, “Because he is the father of lies.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.