Highlights from Allie Beth Stuckey’s Share the Arrows

Nearly 6,500 women from across the country gathered in Allen, Texas, Saturday for Allie Beth Stuckey’s second annual Share the Arrows conference — a powerful event uniting faith, encouragement, and sisterhood to empower women to stand boldly in the truth of the gospel.





Worship and opening

The event began with a soul-stirring worship session led by Francesca Battistelli, who performed moving renditions of “In Christ Alone” and “Is He Worthy?” Following worship, a lineup of dynamic speakers took the stage to address critical topics impacting women: motherhood, marriage, health, and navigating today’s toxic cultural landscape armed with God’s word.

Alisa Childers: Discernment in a deceptive age

Christian author, speaker, and apologist Alisa Childers opened with a compelling message on discernment amid widespread deception, particularly from “progressive Christianity,” which she said often cloaks demonic ideologies in modernized faith.

Using the analogy of Queen Anne’s lace and poison hemlock — two plants nearly identical in appearance but vastly different in nature — she urged women to distinguish God’s truth from Satan’s lies, which echo the age-old question, “Did God really say that?”

Whether addressing gender, sexuality, abortion, or marriage, Childers emphasized testing all things against Scripture — not fleeting emotions. “Discernment is when you employ knowledge and wisdom to test all things against the word of God,” she said.

But in order to live out that discernment, we must first conquer our fear of man. “Give me one woman who fears God more than anything else, and you will find an unstoppable force for Christ,” Childers encouraged.

Abbie Halberstadt and Hillary Morgan Ferrer: The calling of motherhood

In the second session, Allie sat down for a candid conversation with Christian author and homeschooling mother of 10 Abbie Halberstadt and Mama Bear Apologetics founder Hillary Morgan Ferrer about motherhood’s multifaceted challenges, including discipleship, gender, sexuality, technology, and relationships.

Halberstadt drew from her extensive parenting experience, while Ferrer, whose health-related infertility prevents her from having children, shared insights from her research on equipping parents to counter cultural lies with biblical truth.

The panel emphasized that all women — regardless of age, marital status, or fertility — are called to be mothers in some capacity. “All of us are called to a form of motherhood,” Allie encouraged. Whether that’s through having biological children, adoption, or mentorship, the panel urged women of all walks of life to reject the culture’s lies that being a mother is burdensome and instead to embrace their God-given maternal calling.

Katy Faust: Championing children’s rights

Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, then delivered a fiery speech on protecting children from a culture that places their well-being on the altar of adult desire.

Addressing issues like divorce, same-sex marriage, and reproductive technologies that create motherless or fatherless environments, Faust highlighted the statistical truth that children thrive best with their married biological parents. “It is very difficult for children to answer the question ‘who am I?’ if they can’t answer ‘whose am I?’” she said.

Faust called for personal sacrifice — forgoing practices like surrogacy or egg/sperm donation — and relentless advocacy for policies that protect children, a fight she believes could “save our nation.”

Shawna Holman and Taylor Dukes: Stewarding health as a temple

Allie was joined on stage next by Shawna Holman, founder of the blog A Little Less Toxic, and Taylor Dukes, a medicine nurse practitioner, for a raw discussion on holistic health. Both women, having overcome severe health challenges — Holman’s chronic illnesses and Dukes’ brain tumor — shared how their journeys led them to advocate for non-toxic living.

They emphasized that Christians must steward their bodies as temples of the Holy Spirit through mindful nutrition, exercise, sleep, and hormone balance. Holman advised, “Do what you can with what you’re able and as it makes sense for you,” while Dukes encouraged returning to “how God created us to live” in a fast-paced digital age.

Jinger Vuolo: Forging a personal faith

Jinger Vuolo shared her story of breaking free from the people-pleasing tendencies rooted in her upbringing on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting," which chronicled her Christian fundamentalist family in Arkansas. In her 2023 memoir, “Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear,” she describes moving beyond the “cult-like” and fear-based beliefs of her childhood.

With grace and compassion, Jinger has skillfully threaded the needle, forging a personal faith distinct from the one she was raised in, while still honoring her parents as scripture encourages. She warned that seeking human approval “often stops us from having genuine relationships,” inspiring women to pursue authentic faith and connections.

A unified call to action

The Share the Arrows conference wove together a tapestry of faith, resilience, and truth, empowering women to stand firm in their God-given roles. From Childers’ call to discernment and Faust’s advocacy for children to Halberstadt and Ferrer’s redefinition of motherhood, Holman and Dukes’ focus on holistic health, and Vuolo’s journey to authentic faith, the event equipped attendees to confront cultural lies with biblical wisdom. As these women united in Texas, they left inspired to live boldly for Christ, embracing their callings as mothers, stewards, and warriors for truth in a world that desperately needs their light.

