Red dye 40 and hidden toxins are fueling the ADD epidemic

There’s a mental health crisis among children in the United States, and according to psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, Dr. Daniel Amen, it has a lot to do with the food our children are eating and the amount of content they’re consuming.

“Toxic food increases the risk of ADD, toxic products you put on children’s bodies increase the risk of ADD,” Amen tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, noting that screen time also plays a big role.

“Video games, smart phones, iPads, they were unleashed on our society for profit with no neuroscience study ahead of time,” he continues, adding, “We know social media is damaging to children’s mental health.”

Luckily, the Trump administration is well aware of the dangers, as it’s announced its intention to phase out synthetic dyes often used to enhance color in candy and cereals — and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leading the charge.

"We are going to get rid of the dyes and then one by one, we're going to get rid of every ingredient and additive in food that we can legally address," RFK Jr. said in a recent press conference.

“When you see some of the new public policy coming out of this administration over the past few months in relation to these possible environmental causes, what are your thoughts?” Stuckey asks Amen.

“I’m a huge fan,” Amen replies. “I try to be apolitical because I want to help everybody, but if the current administration stayed the one before, absolutely nothing was going to change in our health.”

“We’re going to have big discussions, have discussions on fluoride, you know, places where there’s fluoride in the water, children have lower IQs,” he continues, explaining that in addition, his research on artificial dyes and sweeteners have been damning.

“It’s got the most views of anything I’ve published over the last decade, a scan of a child off and on red dye number 40,” he explains. “The parents brought him to me because it’s like, whenever he gets anything red, he goes into a rage, and he’s completely not himself.”

“I’m like, ‘Well, let's scan him off and then on red dyes,’ and it flamed his brain in a very bad way. I mean, it clearly changed his brain,” he continues, adding, “So if we don’t have to use these things, and clearly we don’t have to use them. They’re banned in places like Canada and Europe, why would we allow them unless we’re just bowing down to the food industry?”

