'Horrifying message': The new 'Dear Santa' kids movie is literally satanic

It’s the Christmas season, and with it comes new Christmas movies. One of those supposedly kid-friendly films is called “Dear Santa” — which stars Jack Black as Satan.

And the latter should come as no surprise, as Jack Black has been incredibly outspoken over the past few years regarding his progressive politics and support for Kamala Harris.

In the film, his character is summoned by a dyslexic 6th-grader named Liam who had accidentally written “Satan” instead of “Santa” on a letter. Satan then attempts to get Liam to sell his soul for a few granted wishes. Liam then mistakes Satan for the actual Santa Claus and is told that any three wishes he wants will be granted — but the cost is spending eternity in hell.

The child reportedly says in the film, “Just because Satan’s come into my life doesn’t mean I worship him now. Meeting Satan may have been the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” is absolutely disturbed.

“What is it about children and demonic ideologies and witchcraft that so many progressives and Hollywood seem to love?” Stuckey comments, adding, “I know there is a dark history there.”

“Children are always the un-consenting subjects of progressive social experiments. Satan has always had it out for children. He loves to prey upon children, that’s why there is such a sweet and ironic and beautiful twist to Jesus coming to Earth as a baby and being the one to crush Satan’s head,” she continues.

The film attempts to depict Satan, who brings Liam’s brother back from the dead, as having “occasional good will.”

“This is a horrible, horrifying message that you should not flirt with at all. You should not even allow your teenagers to watch something like this. It would get them excited about trying to communicate with Satan,” Stuckey says, adding, “I can not think of a worse message to convey to anyone — in particular, children.”

