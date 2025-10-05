The false promise of sexual ‘liberation’

Sexual liberation has been packaged and sold as just that — “liberating” — despite BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey seeing it as having the opposite effect on women, especially younger women.

“Aren’t we more, especially young girls it seems, more depressed than ever, more anxious than ever, even more suicidal than ever? And there are a lot of different factors, I think, that play into that,” Stuckey asks author Louise Perry.

“Young women especially are berated on social media with ‘Just love yourself’ ... ‘Just discover yourself,’ ‘You are your own truth,’ ‘You’re enough for yourself,’ you would think that in an age where that kind of message is primary for women that we would be happier if that were the solution,” she continues.

While Perry agrees, she does believe there’s a resistance growing to the sex-positive, self-interested movement that’s taken over the youth.

“I think it’s a bit of a complicated picture, because you’ve got among Gen Z, for instance, you’ve got a combination of some members of Gen Z who are really into the sex positive stuff, and then you’ve also got some who are, I think, reacting against it, and there is a bit of a sexual counter-revolution brewing,” Perry says.

“For instance, there are a lot of young men who are reacting against porn and who are swearing off using porn at all. They generally are not doing so out of any kind of ethical motivation at all,” she continues.

Perry explains that one of the primary reasons appears to be that porn “is really destructive for the consumer” and “tends to have a really negative impact on your own mind” and “sexuality.”

“When something is bad for society, it tends to be bad for the individual and vice versa, and so to me, it just is another piece of evidence ... that the mind and the heart and the soul and the body are connected,” Stuckey agrees.

“It might be self-interested, but as you said, the consequences are good of that kind of self-control,” she adds.

