The real ‘Handmaid’s Tale’: Why Lily Collins' surrogacy announcement was the bridge too far

Lily Collins' is the latest celebrity to announce the birth of a child via a surrogate — and the announcement has sparked yet another debate surrounding the ethics of the practice.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t a fan of Collins' choice.

“How do we get to the point where we are now renting wombs and in some cases buying children via egg and sperm donation?” Stuckey asks, noting that criticizing surrogacy is often met with manipulation and emotional games.

“If you show compassion for the surrogate, if you show compassion for the baby who has just been torn away from the only body and smell and heartbeat that she knows, you are being hateful towards the parents who wanted to do this,” Stuckey says, adding, “Because in all of these, in all forms of reproductive technology, what is being prioritized more than the well-being of the child is the wish of the parent.”

While many women on the left have protested stricter abortion laws by dressing up in dystopian garb, Stuckey explains that those people are missing the point, as renting a womb via surrogacy is “actually akin to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”

“For some reason, liberals love to dress up in their red robes and pretend that Margaret Atwood’s novel is about abortion, like allowing children who have been conceived to not be murdered and to be born. That’s not what it’s about. It is actually much closer to the surrogacy industry,” she says.

In “The Handmaid’s Tale,” rich women who struggle with infertility use lower-class women against their will to carry their children for them.

“I know people say, ‘Well, it’s voluntary, and so if everyone consents to it, what’s the big deal?’ There are a lot of things that people consent to that are morally wrong,” Stuckey says. “Many of them may say that they are consenting to what they do, that does not mean that offering your body for a price is moral.”

The argument doesn’t end at whether or not it’s morally wrong to financially incentivize a woman to loan out her body but rather whether or not it’s morally wrong to tear a baby from the only mother he or she has known for nine months.

“It is physiologically true that at the moment of birth, the child longs for the woman who has been carrying him or her,” Stuckey says, noting that it’s even more egregious in cases where it’s two men renting out another woman’s womb.

“In the case of two men, they’re actually purchasing the egg-seller, they’re purchasing a separate surrogate, they’re taking the baby away from the biological mother, they’re taking the baby away from the woman who carried that child, and they are intentionally raising a child who is motherless,” she explains.

“I mean, what a cruel, draconian, demonic, social experiment that we are forcing un-consenting children into in the name of ‘love is love’ and inclusion,” she adds.

