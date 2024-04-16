The pope SLAMS surrogacy and gender ideology

The Vatican has recently released a declaration titled “Dignitas Infinitia,” which condemns gender theory, surrogacy, and "gender-affirming" surgeries.

While the pope is not quite as biblical or conservative as popes in the past, Allie Beth Stuckey is “excited to see this.”

“The church recalls that human life in all its dimensions, both physical and spiritual, is a gift from God. Desiring a personal self-determination as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God,” the declaration reads.

“That is so true,” Stuckey says, adding, “Autonomy when in submission to God can be good, and authenticity when in submission to God can be good. But when the God is self and these things are held supreme, then autonomy justifies whatever you want to do in the name of controlling your life.”

The declaration goes on to explain that gender theory denies “the greatest possible difference that exists between living beings,” which is “sexual difference.”

“In the male-female couple, this difference achieves the most marvelous of reciprocities. It thus becomes the source of that miracle that never ceases to surprise us: the arrival of new human beings in the world,” Pope Francis writes.

Francis also called on the people to “protect our humanity” by “accepting it and respecting it as it was created,” which was followed by his denouncement of "sex-change" surgeries.

The pope then goes on to call surrogacy “deplorable,” as it “represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child.”

“A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract,” he wrote, adding that he hopes the world will “prohibit this practice universally.”

Stuckey is again in complete agreement.

“You don’t have a right to conceive a child, you don’t have a right to a child. A child is not an object that you have a right to obtain. It is a gift,” she says.

