Be a godly woman, not just a ‘trad wife’

In the past few years, a new trend has taken social media by storm — and it’s called the “trad life aesthetic.”

Images of women in ankle-length floral dresses and perfect, long, untangled locks kneeling under a cow to milk it or carrying a basket full of fresh eggs on her hip as a child grasps her free hand have flooded our timelines. While motherhood in the country is a beautiful image, Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” believes it's not only far from biblical womanhood but a little twisted.

The trend is all over social media of being a trad wife or having a trad life, which Stuckey said in a recent interview is “less about traditional or biblical values and a lot more about aesthetics.”

“Obviously there’s nothing wrong with living on a farm and making your own sourdough and homesteading, and all of those are wonderful things,” Stuckey said. “But because this has become a trend on TikTok and a trend on social media, unfortunately, some people have made the mistake of conflating that so-called trad life and being a trad wife with being a biblical wife.”

After clips of Stuckey’s interview at Founders Ministries made the rounds on social media, supporters of the trad life aesthetic took aim at Stuckey and began misrepresenting her as a “feminist” — which couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“I very much think that I have my finger on the pulse of what Christian women our age in general, say the age range of 25 to 45, are worried about and thinking about and are wondering about, confused about, and I do my best to speak to that,” Stuckey explains.

“One thing that I have noticed, in addition to all of the many, many other trends that we have talked about over the years, is the recent pressure to reach a certain standard of homemaker that resembles something close to a 19th-century homesteader.”

“To homeschool, bake bread, throw out all the toxic things, replace them with their crunchy alternatives, and listen,” she continues.

“None of these things is bad. In fact, they’re really good in a lot of ways.”

However, being “trad” does not make you biblical, and being biblical does not require being “trad.”

“You can still be a present, loving, discipling, wonderful, amazing wife and mother, biblical wife and mother, even if it doesn’t look exactly like the trad trend looks on social media. Those can be great things to aspire to,” Stuckey says. “But for the Christian, motherhood is a calling that is empowered by the Holy Spirit; it is not just an aesthetic that we have to match.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.