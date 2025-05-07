Viral debate: Do stay-at-home moms need hobbies to keep their husbands interested?

A young conservative influencer recently sparked a massive debate online when she recorded a video of herself claiming that stay-at-home mothers are not intellectually stimulating — which she insinuated a man requires in order to be satisfied.

“Guess what, baby girl? That lifestyle working out — a man, a provider, you just get to sit at home, bake bread every day — slim to none. I would say none. And that’s going to work out for you? Or quite literally anyone you know?” the influencer ranted.

“You guys are cringe,” she continued, adding, “Let’s bring some other things to the table besides sourdough. Guys want to be mentally stimulated as well as physical.”

Among those who took issue with the influencer's rant is Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee.

“My wife was trad before it was a trend. We were willing to be poor to make it happen. Totally worth it. Stay-at-home moms contribute more than ‘sourdough.’ They are doing the most important work of all, the formation of the souls of our children. Everything a man does is to serve that end,” Berry wrote in a post on X.

As a wife, mother, and Christian, Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” also is no fan of this woman’s statement.

“I am all for moms staying at home full-time,” Stuckey says. “Most moms that I know who stay home are also doing other things with the other talents that God has given them while still prioritizing their kids and their family, and I think all of that is great.”

However, Stuckey isn’t a fan of the trad wife trend on social media that prioritizes the aesthetic of being a stay-at-home mom over the actual work it entails.

“So I’m not necessarily against all criticism of this whole trad trend. What I am against is this critique that if you are a stay-at-home mom, or if you are a quote unquote ‘traditional wife,’ that you are not being intellectually stimulated, and that you are not able to bring anything intellectually to your home or to your husband, because that is just not true,” Stuckey says.

And while this conservative influencer seems to believe that being a “girl boss” is what makes someone intellectually stimulating, Stuckey thinks that couldn’t be further from the truth — and with good reason.

“Many professions actually reward you for falling in line, following protocol without asking questions, pleasing your boss, and that’s it. In fact, in corporate America, you are expected to censor your thoughts, police your speech, limit your creativity so that you don’t rock the boat,” Stuckey says.

“Intellect, critical thinking, creativity are not required in many, many jobs today,” she continues. “Working outside the home or having additional hobbies outside of being a wife and mom does not guarantee that you are going to be smart, that you are going to be challenged intellectually, and that you’re going to be able to bring more to the table regarding intelligence.”

“There’s just no guarantee of that because so many realms of the world today outside of the home do not reward being smart and thinking critically,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.