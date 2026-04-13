‘You’ve lost the right to exist': Matt Walsh rips 'incapable' ruling in Iryna Zarutska case

Last August, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed in an apparently random attack while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last week, however, her alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., was found "incapable to proceed" to trial on the state murder charge due to mental health issues.

The decision has sparked national outrage. Social media is ablaze with furious comments like “no justice for Iryna”; Republican lawmakers are warning the decision will cause more erosion of trust in the system; even some mainstream coverage is framing it as another failure of soft-on-crime policies.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey was certainly appalled by the decision.

“How in the world did we get here?” she asks in disbelief.

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh joined Allie to answer that very question.

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Walsh begins by arguing that “the concept of being incompetent to stand trial makes no sense” and that it “shouldn't be a category.”

“Because the way that I look at it … either you knew exactly what you were doing and you did it anyway, and that makes you evil beyond measure, or it's true that you really don't understand that you're not allowed to do that, in which case, that's all the more reason, as far as I'm concerned, why you are not fit for human society,” he explains.

Decarlos Brown Jr.’s case, as well as many other cases, is the result of the psychiatric industry “[medicalizing] the human condition,” Walsh argues.

“And now because academics, psychiatrists, and communists … have taken over criminal justice and have for decades — at least since the mid-20th century — all human evil is now just categorized as a medical problem,” he tells Allie.

The result of this inversion of objective morality is that criminals are turned into the victims.

“The justice system looks at the most evil people as victims of some sort of condition, which means that all we can do is offer them treatment. What we can't do is actually punish them. And that's just totally absurd and wrong,” says Walsh.

Unless it’s a “white male” who commits the crime, Allie points out.

“We see that kind of story much less often,” she says.

But “if you're part of a victim group, you get advocacy from the public, from the media, from some kind of mob pressure, from these groups like the Innocence Project or the ACLU, and you are much more likely to be seen as absolved of your crimes or mentally unstable or something like that.”

She continues, “It's not just that progressive ideology has medicalized the existence of evil in human nature; they've just done it for certain groups of people, which is even worse in my estimation.”

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, that's a major factor as well,” Walsh agrees.

“If you're anything but a white male, then you can claim victim status … and then you add in the supposed mental health challenges … then you get even greater victim status.”

Regardless of the skin color of the perpetrator, Walsh entirely rejects mental illness as an excuse for criminal behavior: “What was your mental state at the time? I don't care! ... I don't care what you were feeling; I don't care what you were thinking. I care what you did. That's all that matters. And if you did something this heinous … by my estimation, you've lost the right to exist.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

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