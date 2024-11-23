4 things Joe Biden just did to SABOTAGE Trump before his inauguration

When Trump was declared the victor in the 2024 election, Joe Biden surprised everyone with his cordiality toward his political opponent — the man he’s been calling Hitler and a fascist for years. The two presidents sat down and shook hands, and Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and promised a “smooth transition” of power.

Sara Gonzales, however, thinks this was all an act. Biden’s actions following his faux goodwill toward Trump suggest that he’s actually trying to sabotage the country before the 47th president’s inauguration.

“Capping off his list of failures before he just rides off into the sunset to his nursing home — he's weakening immigration policy, and he's seemingly launching World War III,” she says.

“Just in the last week he has … escalated the war immensely with Ukraine and Russia’s direct involvement with the United States.” On top of that, he’s “moved to forgive $4.7 billion in United States loans to Ukraine,” Sara recounts.

Further, “according to an anonymous senior Biden official, the administration plans to push forward to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible before Biden's term ends in February,” Sara reads from a Reuters report.

“Why wouldn't you guys do that before if that's what you wanted to do?” she asks.

The answer seems obvious. Biden is intentionally throwing monkey wrenches in the system before Trump assumes office.

And yet it gets even worse.

“As all of that's going on, Joe Biden launches a new app for ICE” that allows illegal immigrants to “bypass an in-person meeting” at an ICE office by digitally checking in on the app.

The app doesn’t screen for past arrests or outstanding warrants, and it doesn’t collect GPS locations of the users.

“They press a button that says ‘I super duper pinky promise that I am the person that I'm checking in as and also I'm not a criminal and also I am where I say I am,’ and they're just like, ‘cool,”’ says Sara in utter disbelief.

“They're also loosening regulations on the electronic monitoring of the released illegals,” she adds. “Illegals can contest monitoring and tracking and request review at any time and then demand that … they are downgraded or terminated entirely, so that we don't get to track them.”

“I can't fathom any reason why [Joe Biden] would be doing this with 59 days left to go unless it was just — I'm going to f*** things up as much as I can for you. Good luck to you, enjoy World War III and a bunch of acts of terror on your own soil, and I'm going to go to the nursing home and eat pudding now,” Sara lambastes.

“They are just interested in, like you said, causing as much chaos and destruction as possible,” Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall agrees. “This is what the left does.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

