Alvin Bragg drops charges against woman who attacked pro-life advocate
September 30, 2025
Pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao needed stitches after being punched mid-interview, but Alvin Bragg’s office dropped the assault charges.
In the middle of conducting man-on-the-street-style interviews for her YouTube channel, “Her Patriot Voice,” pro-life advocate Savannah Craven Antao was attacked by a woman named Brianna Rivers — and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg just dropped all charges against her.
“She’s out there on the streets. This woman walks up and the interview — I don’t know, I’m going to say it escalated very quickly,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.
Antao asked basic questions about Rivers’ beliefs surrounding abortion, to which the woman answered that if a woman doesn’t want a baby, she should “just get rid of it.”
“What happens in an abortion?” Antao asked.
“They literally suck the life out of you. They’re going to take the whole baby out. And as they should, because I shouldn’t be a taxpayer paying child support and food stamps,” Rivers replied, audibly yelling.
“You should be a taxpayer paying for abortions?” Antao asked again.
“Exactly. For a woman who didn’t want the baby in the first place, that doesn’t make sense to me. Don’t ever sit here and lock yourself down with a man who already told you he doesn’t want to be with you,” Rivers said.
“But you don’t get to kill the baby just because their dad didn’t want that,” Antao replied.
“You can,” Rivers said, to which Antao replied, “Should we kill the kids in foster care?”
“Why not!” Rivers screamed.
When Antao brought up that the woman appeared to be okay with killing not only unborn babies but babies in foster care, Rivers punched her in the face.
Antao was faced with stitches and $3,000 in medical bills, and Rivers was charged with second-degree assault.
“But it was dropped because Alvin Bragg’s office apparently is full of DEI hires, I guess. I don’t know. They missed a key filing deadline, and they didn’t even turn over evidence to the court in time,” Gonzales says. “Imagine letting the real criminals, the violent criminals, run free because you can’t be bothered to hit your deadlines.”
