America BANS pro-terrorist band after calls for violence

British band Bob Vylan is in some serious trouble.

The English punk rap duo began a pro-Palestinian chant during a show at Glastonbury, which quickly escalated into them leading the audience in calling for harm against Israel. During their set, they screamed, “From the river to the sea,” and, "Death, death to the IDF," referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Though the crowd seemed to enjoy the chant, the band is now facing the consequences of their actions, as several countries are prohibiting them from entering.

“The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote in a post on X.

“Did they say anything about America? No,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “But that type of hatred and violence — we don’t have to let just anybody in. This is the United States of America. We should be very selective when we decide who to let into our country, even if for a brief amount of time.”

While some are siding with the band and calling it an attack on First Amendment rights, BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens notes that foreigners “don’t have First Amendment rights.”

“It really has been refreshing to see this administration get tough on how, you know, they’re shutting down all of these visas until they can figure out how to properly vet these people on social media. I mean, this is people overseas,” Gonzales agrees.

“All of these foreigners think that it’s just some sort of a right that they should have to be able to come over here whenever they want, and it’s like, no, this is the greatest country in the world, and we have to protect that,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.