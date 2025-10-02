Another young woman brutally murdered by a repeat offender — who should have been behind bars

The horrifying case of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska — in which the young woman was brutally stabbed to death by a career criminal on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina — is unfortunately just one of many.

“I’d like to tell you about another woman who I don’t think got the same coverage, but should have — Logan Federico. She was brutally murdered, shot to death back in May in South Carolina,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales reports.

“This was a repeat offender who allegedly broke into the house that she was in, dragged her out of bed, and murdered her in cold blood,” she adds.

“We’re talking about a guy, Alexander Dickey, who was arrested 39 times, okay, in 10 years. You know, 25 felonies. And I keep saying this. I mean, he was committing more crimes on average a year than most people do in a lifetime,” Stephen Federico, Logan’s father, tells Gonzales.

“But for him to only spend a little over 600 days in prison in 10 years — he’s only 30 years old. He started his crime spree when he was 15,” he explains.

And while there’s no getting his daughter back, Federico does believe there’s a way to prevent more murders like hers.

“I think you kind of have to reboot. I think you have to reboot the DA, the solicitor process altogether, and who’s cutting deals, who’s qualified to cut the deals. That includes judges. I think we need to reboot it and start from scratch,” he says.

“I’m sure there’s some really good magistrate judges out there. I’m sure there really are. But I think we have to start from the beginning,” he adds.

