Archbishop makes disturbing connections between the Olympic opening ceremony and the Obamas – 'the take everyone needs to be talking about'

Global outrage has ensued following the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which featured a blatant mockery of Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned painting “The Last Supper.” The grotesque parody included drag queens, an obese lesbian in the role of Jesus, and satanic imagery, among other offensive elements.

Sara Gonzales calls it “the most shocking and disgusting opening ceremony” in existence and proof that “we have been taken over by wokeism and a radical leftist agenda.”

While many criticized the performance for mocking Christianity, one individual – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò – took his analysis to a deeper and rather peculiar place.

According to Sara, Viganò’s evaluation is “the take that everyone needs to be talking about.”

Paris Olympics EXPLAINED: How the Obamas & NONBINARY Greek Gods Are Related | 7/29/24 www.youtube.com

In his letter, Viganò deemed the performance “a dystopian dance macabre.”

“In this provocative spectacle, Satan knows how to do nothing except ruin God’s creative perfection, showing himself as the envious author of every counterfeit. Satan creates nothing: he only ruins everything. He does not invent: he tampers. And his followers are no different,” he wrote.

But then Viganò took his analysis to an unexpected place – Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, and what he deems the American equivalent: the Obamas.

“It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolting carnival is an emissary of the World Economic Forum, Emanuel Macron [sic], who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig. It is the reign of mystification, of falsehood, of fiction erected as a totem, in which man is disfigured precisely because he was created in the image and likeness of God,” Viganò said.

To hear Sara's take on Viganò's bold statements, watch the video above.

