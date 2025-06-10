Biden FINALLY addresses autopen controversy — or does he?

Former President Joe Biden has finally addressed the autopen controversy, but it hasn’t quite set the American people at ease.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” Biden said in a statement to ABC News. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

“Nothing to see here,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “I don’t know what medium this was given to ABC News.”

“That was written by the autopen,” jokes Jaco Booyens, host of "The Bottom Line."

“Hold on, guys,” Gonzales continues. “You guys were just accused of covering for the mental decline of a president and hiding him, and instead of letting him speak for himself, you’re just releasing statements to news organizations. That seems suspicious.”

“If I knew there was no scandal to be had, I probably wouldn’t even address it. So, it seems weird to me that they are trying to cover, just as President Trump is issuing a memo for the DOJ to formally investigate Joe Biden’s use of autopens and who was that shadow cabal behind the autopen,” she adds.

And after reviewing some video footage of President Biden’s public appearances from the last four and a half years, Gonzales and her panel don’t find his most recent statement very believable.

“Sharpest, most brilliant president ever, right there,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden says, adding, “This is unbelievable.”

“There’s no scandal here,” Gonzales laughs.

