The Biden regime’s payroll: Politico, Associated Press, New York Times, and Reuters

If it seemed as if the Biden administration and mainstream media outlets were working together for the past four years, that’s because they were.

While those who weren’t blindly agreeing with everything the former president’s administration and the mainstream media have said were well-aware that something was not right, Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” finally has the receipts to prove it.

“One of the biggest mainstream media scandals that we now are faced to deal with today,” Gonzales says, jaw agape as she reads that Politico received at least $34.3 million from the Biden administration.

“Those are just the transactions we know about,” she says, noting that before the news broke, Politico released a statement to staff regarding its lack of pay on payday.

But it’s not just Politico. Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, was awarded funds by the Department of Defense as well. It received $9 million from the DOD in September 2020.

“Why in the hell would the Department of Defense need to be paying Reuters that amount of money for anything? I would love to know,” Gonzales says.

The government payments don’t stop at Reuters, as the Associated Press has also received $69,999 in the last 12 months from the United States government.

“They’ve also got a huge influx, you go back to 2018, nearly $5 million, 2019, $6 million, 2020, $6 million, 2021, $3 million, 2022, $4 million, 2023, $4.5 million,” Gonzales explains, adding, “This is absurd.”

The New York Times has also received tens of millions of dollars in the last five years.

“It just goes on and on,” Gonzales says. “I just, I’m reading this, and I’m like, OK, we all knew, we all know that the mainstream media is state-run media, right? Like we all know they’re carrying the Democrats' water, we all know that they’re working with the Democrats, in cahoots with them to push the Democrat agenda.”

“But when you look at it, the Department of HHS is paying the New York Times $26.9 million. What the hell is going on?” she asks.

