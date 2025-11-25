‘Burn alive, b***h’: Offender with 72 prior arrests set free by DEI-obsessed judge — then allegedly sets woman on fire

Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have resulted in yet another attack on an innocent woman. On November 17, 26-year old Bethany MaGee was riding Chicago's Blue Line L train when 50-year-old Lawrence Reed — a serial offender with 72 prior arrests — allegedly doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire, reportedly shouting, “Burn alive, bitch.”

Although MaGee escaped from the train, she now remains in critical condition, hospitalized in a burn unit with severe injuries covering approximately 60% of her body.

Reed was arrested the following day and charged with a federal terrorism offense.

“So, he could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, which, like, let’s do that, okay? Let’s just do that,” says BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, who’s nauseated at the extensive leniency Reed was shown by Chicago’s justice system over decades, despite his staggering criminal record, which includes multiple felony convictions for violent crimes.

Back in August this year, Reed was hit with an aggravated battery charge for assaulting a social worker in a hospital, but Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez overruled prosecutors’ pleas for detention and freed him on electronic monitoring, ignoring the fact that he had a history of felony aggravated arson convictions for setting occupied buildings on fire, plus scores of violent battery and assault cases.

According to court transcripts, Molina-Gonzalez stated, “I can’t keep everybody in jail because the state’s attorney wants me to.”

Further, a resurfaced video clip from a Hispanic Heritage Month interview shows Molina-Gonzalez stating: “You know, being a Latina in the office, people would tell me, like, ‘Don’t you feel like you’re prosecuting your own people?’ But it’s true, there are a lot of defendants that look like me. However, I had a chance as a prosecutor to make a difference as to what cases come in. I had a chance as a prosecutor to decide what offers were appropriate.”

In the same video, Molina-Gonzalez also admits that she “always [offers] them the opportunity to do community service.”

In other words, Sara explains, Judge Molina-Gonzalez isn’t committed to justice; she’s committed to DEI. “The problem is that these law schools are producing people like Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson and Fani Willis and this dumbass judge.”

“The fact that [Molina-Gonzalez] was able to go through law school, was able to pass all the tests, was able to get to her position, and still think that it is her place to be offering up what she thinks the offender will like best is insane,” Sara adds.

When blue-city judges prioritize perpetrators above victims, they think they’re exercising restorative justice, but all they’re doing is creating career criminals that wreak havoc on innocent civilians — people like Iryna Zarutska, Logan Federico, and now Bethany MaGee.

Judge Molina-Gonzales, Sara says, is exactly “why President Trump is bringing in the National Guard into these s***hole cities.”

