THIS is why CNN cut off Trump press secretary’s mic?

CNN host Jake Tapper is one of two chosen to moderate the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — and when one Trump campaign spokeswoman pointed out that he may be biased, she was cut off by another CNN anchor, Kasie Hunt.

Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted in the interview that it “would take someone five minutes” to google Jake Tapper’s name with Donald Trump’s to find that Tapper has “consistently likened Trump to Adolf Hitler.”

As she was trying to finish her sentence, Hunt interrupted, threatening to end the interview.

“I’m going to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleagues,” Hunt said angrily.

“I am stating facts that your colleagues have stated in the past,” Leavitt fired back, before she was cut from the screen.

“She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us now, at next, early, later this week in Atlanta for this debate,” Hunt said, clearly flustered.

The issue began when Hunt had asked what Trump’s strategy for the debate was, and Leavitt initially said that Trump’s plan is just to point out what a horrible job Biden has done.

“She did give a very clear answer,” Sara Gonzales explains. “But then she did, I mean I think that very rightfully so, pointed out, ‘Your moderator has a history of anti-Trump sentiments, so obviously this is not right, it’s not going to be fair.’”

Hunt later wrote in a post on X, “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

Gonzales is shocked that “pointing out a fact” is labeled as “disrespect” in this case.

“Don’t have someone on your show if you want to curate the opinion,” Jaco Booyens agrees.

