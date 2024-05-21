Cohen admits under oath to stealing $60,000 from Trump, calls it ‘self-help’

As Michael Cohen wrapped up his testimony in Trump’s hush-money trial, he made a huge confession: Trump’s friend turned foe stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization.

Cohen admitted under oath that he did so by "grossing up" payments for tax, and he justified the stealing as “self-help” because his bonus had been slashed. Cohen also claimed he dealt with an apparent photo extortion blackmail attempt involving Tiffany Trump and that he had personally laid out $130,000 for the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment.

When his bonus was later reduced, he was upset and decided to steal.

“So all I’m saying is he admitted to stealing, okay? Stormy Daniels admits to hating Trump, so is it really unheard of that they could be lying to get him in trouble?” Sara Gonzales theorizes.

Glenn Beck’s chief writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, agrees, calling her theory a “strong case.”

“Is he up for sainthood yet with that rap sheet? You know, like stealing, lying, all this stuff. Like did they put Satan up on the stand here to testify in this case?” Buttrill asks. “This is a joke, and what’s even more of a joke is that it’s still up in the air, that because of a New York jury we have no freaking clue.”

And the jury has not seemed promising.

“We’ve gone through the jurors,” Gonzales says, “their demographics, where they get their news from, and it did not look good for Donald Trump at that time. There were several of them who get their news from TikTok, MSNBC, the Washington Post.”

“I don’t know about that; that does not make me comfortable,” she adds.

