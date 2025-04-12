INCREDIBLE: Corrupt politician ACTUALLY faces justice

It’s not often that politicians are held accountable for their actions — especially Democrats.

But one Democrat politician is having an example made of her after being indicted for taking a $7,000 kickback in 2023. According to federal prosecutors, Tania Fernandes Anderson hired a relative, gave the relative a $13,000 taxpayer-funded bonus, and then received a $7,000 kickback inside a Boston City Hall bathroom.

Fernandes Anderson took a plea deal.

“Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who is a BLM activist, a Muslim American, a sanctuary city supporter, and former undocumented immigrant who has now pleaded guilty in a federal corruption case and will have to resign,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” happily reports.

“So this woman was making over $115,000 a year in taxpayer money and still ripping off the public,” she continues, adding, “You guys are going to be really sad to hear this: This may actually jeopardize her immigration status.”

Just two years ago, Fernandes Anderson was reportedly demanding stronger protections for illegal immigrants and telling Boston to defy ICE.

“Would you be shocked to hear that someone who’s telling people to not follow the law and defy the law was actually defying the law?” Gonzales asks, before playing a clip that should have revealed Fernandes Anderson’s true nature before her guilty plea.

“What the f**k do I have to do in this council in order to get respect as a black woman?” the disgraced politician said, while slamming her fist on the podium.

“Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person,” Gonzales says, disturbed.

