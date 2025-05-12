Could an uncertified doctor become America's next surgeon general?

President Donald Trump’s first pick for surgeon general, Janette Nesheiwat, proved to be a disaster when his supporters began to point out that Nesheiwat publicly supported COVID vaccinations, boosters, and masking — and never spoke out against them.

“It was a very strange pick, in my opinion, for him to bring on RFK Jr., who was sounding the alarm about all of these crazy things that were happening. He was, like, leading the charge. And then to pick someone like Dr. Janette just did not seem to align,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

In response, Trump has withdrawn his support of Nesheiwat and nominated Dr. Casey Means instead. Though still, Trump’s supporters can’t seem to agree on the nomination.

“The MAHA community is very divided right now, which is not what we need. It’s very frustrating to see. We’ve finally gotten our big moment on the big stage, and what are we doing? Arguing,” Gonzales says.

RFK Jr. has responded to the main arguments against Means’ nomination, telling Fox News, “Casey Means we felt was the best person to really bring the vision of MAHA to the American public.”

“She has this unique capacity to articulate it. She’s written a book that really mobilized, galvanized the movement. She is excellent in everything she’s ever done,” RFK continued, before the interviewer, Brett Baier, pressed Kennedy on Means’ qualifications. Namely, Baier pointed out that Means never finished her residency and doesn’t have an active medical license.

“She was the top of her medical class at Stanford. In her residency, she won every award that she could’ve won. She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients. She couldn’t get anybody within her profession to look at the nutrition contributions to illness,” RFK explained, noting that Means wants to find “new approaches to medicine.”

Gonzales is behind RFK on this one.

“I just don’t know how much of a qualification being licensed to practice medicine really is. Like what good is that? Because all of the doctors who were telling people to mask up, who were requiring masks in their offices, who were telling their patients to abide by 6 feet social distancing markers, even though there was absolutely no scientific evidence to show that 6 feet was the magical number,” she comments.

“America is sicker than ever. We have more chronic disease than ever. Our kids are sicker than ever. And so, you know, sometimes it just makes you think like, I don’t know, maybe I do want the person who isn’t technically licensed to practice medicine right now but went through all of the same schooling,” Gonzales continues.

“And instead of regurgitating it like a sheep, she said, ‘Hey, I’m going to think critically about this,’” she adds.

