Could THIS challenger explain Judge McAfee's decision to let Fani Willis stay AFTER he said she 'acted with a tremendous lapse in judgment'?

While the special prosecutor and alleged lover of Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, is off Trump’s case, the Fulton County district attorney can remain.

Sara Gonzales is floored by the decision, saying, “I don’t understand why she was allowed to stay on the case.”

However, she has an idea.

“There was a ‘challenger’ who threw his hat into the ring to challenge this particular judge,” Gonzales explains, adding, “I’m just wondering how much that had to do with the judge’s decision.”

The "challenger" happens to be an African-American civil rights activist.

Stu Burguiere believes that might have something to do with the questionable decision as well, noting that the judge’s district voted 73% in favor of Biden.

Because of this civil rights activist, the judge’s job is already in jeopardy. So, going easy on Fani Willis might be an act of self preservation.

“I hope this can still be taken care of,” Stu says, “but it’s hard to have hope in this day and age.”

While the outlook is bleak, Pat Gray hasn’t lost hope.

“Maybe it’s grounds for a mistrial. I mean, I’m not a lawyer, but it would seem to be if there’s already been impropriety going on there with the prosecution, I would think that opens things up for the Trump team. But I mean, I think they’ve got a good case anyway,” Gray says.

