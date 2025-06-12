Dark money — who is responsible for the anti-ICE protests?

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) claims to have followed the money regarding the violent protests that broke out in Los Angeles over the weekend — and where it’s led her is disturbing, to say the least.

“Who is behind all these crazy riots in L.A. and that will be across the nation?” Luna asked in a video posted to social media, before answering her own question.

“This specifically is being funded by an individual by the name of Neville Singham, who actually made his money pushing communist Chinese propaganda, became a billionaire doing it," she continued. "And the guy behind all these protests was also behind and tied to the protests at Columbia University pushing all of that B.S., if you don’t remember."

“If you actually look at the social organization that’s putting out these flyers, it’s the party for socialism and liberation, which is, and I kid you not, the actual Communist Party,” she said. “So, they are using Hispanics; they’re using illegal immigrants; they’re trying to hype people up, thinking that they care, but they don’t care.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, founder of Rippaverse Comics Eric July, and BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden aren’t surprised, but they aren’t happy with the news either.

“They are willing to unfortunately collapse this entire country all in the name of, again, social justice leftism, more accurately authoritarian leftism,” July says, while Marsden notes that while they are intent on destruction, they’re also uniting the right.

“It’s shone a light,” Marsden says, adding, “and everything, all the cockroaches are right there for us to see.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.