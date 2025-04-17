Is Donald Trump putting an end to daylight saving time?

Americans have been struggling through daylight saving time their entire lives, but President Donald Trump is now considering putting an end to it.

“The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day. Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!! DJT,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a report from 2016, it was estimated that daylight saving time cost the United States more than $430 million a year.

However, there are many others who disagree with the president on the basis of public health and safety.

In a previous report on PBS, experts — like Dr. Karin Johnson from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine — claim that darker mornings are horrible for sleep. The Academy recommends permanent standard time for sunnier mornings and darker evenings.

And in the same report from PBS, Dr. David Harkey of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety explains that a darker morning commute would result in more accidents.

“I mean, I don’t care one way or another if I’m being completely honest,” Eric July tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “I’m pretty sure it’s very important, them up there debating whether or not we should move the clock back a f**king hour.”

“It really pisses me off,” he continues. “Because every year this pops up, and I’m like, ‘We’re really going to do it or don’t.’”

