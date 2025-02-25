$5,000 from DOGE? Is the DOGE dividend REALLY a good idea?

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been going after government waste and corruption through the Department of Government Efficiency — and they’ve found a lot of it.

Trump has also signaled that he would be open to a proposal by Elon Musk to give out DOGE dividend checks to taxpayers with the money saved from cutting government spending.

“Elon Musk is proposing potentially giving money to Americans based on what DOGE is finding. Do you have any thoughts on that?” a reporter asked the president.

“I love it, a 20% dividend, so to speak, for the money that we’re saving by going after the waste and fraud and abuse and all the other things that are happening. I think it’s a great idea,” Trump responded.

“How much money, do you think?” the reporter pressed.

“It could be a lot. I mean, if it’s 20%, it would give back a lot of money to the taxpayer, and also it would give an incentive for the taxpayer to go out and report things to us where we can save money,” he said.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” has done the math, and it would be a decent amount of money for any taxpayer.

“DOGE has already uncovered $55 billion, but they’re saying that they expect to find $2 trillion,” Gonzales says. “Let’s just say hypothetically they found the $2 trillion. You’re talking about 20% out of that, which according to this math comes out to $400 billion.”

“And if you distribute $400 billion out to 79 million households that pay income tax, which is really depressing when you think of how many people there are in the world and that’s the only number of households that are paying income tax; we’re one of those,” she continues.

“So when you do that math, they say that it would be like $5,000 per taxpaying household,” Gonzales adds, though her husband, Stephen Smith, isn’t so sure it’s a good idea.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for the government to send any of these kind of stimulus checks, any of this crap. I’d rather them just fix the tax code and make my taxes lower as opposed to just giving money back,” Smith says.

