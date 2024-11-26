Trump can’t stop WINNING: Judge indefinitely postpones sentencing for guilty verdict

After a treacherous four years, it’s about time that Donald Trump sees some wins.

After Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide victory, Judge Juan Merchan, who was presiding over Trump’s “hush money” case, has indefinitely postponed Trump’s sentencing for his guilty verdict.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” believes “this was all strategic.”

“He had to show up in court every day. They mandated that he show up. It wasn’t enough that his attorney showed up. He personally had to show up in court every day this case was going on, because they thought it would hurt his campaign. It didn’t,” Gonzales comments.

“The entire point was of course to weaponize this judicial system against him. And after that, all of the woke Karens were like, ‘But he’s a convicted felon, you can’t vote for a convicted felon,’” she continues, adding, “You guys can take that talking point and shove it up your behind.”



Stephen Cheung, Trump’s spokesman and incoming White House communications director, also had something to say about this development.

“In a decisive win for President Trump, the hoax Manhattan case is now fully stayed and sentencing is adjourned,” Cheung said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “President Trump won a landslide victory as the American people have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the Witch Hunt cases.”

“All of the sham lawfare attacks against President Trump are now destroyed, and we are focused on Making America Great Again,” he added.

Gonzales is thrilled that yet another attack on Trump has only helped him rather than destroy him, as the left had originally planned.

“I mean, think about the ramifications if this had been successful right? According to the left’s playbook of destruction, he’s already passed,” she says.

