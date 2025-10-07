Harvard hires DRAG QUEEN professor to teach ‘Queer Ethnography’ and ‘RuPaulitics’

Harvard University has decided to lean even more into the LGBTQ agenda, announcing the hiring of a new visiting gender and sexuality professor who happens to be a drag queen — and goes by the name of “LaWhore Vagistan.”

The professor, Kareem Khubchandani, will be teaching two courses on “queer ethnography” during the fall semester and “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire” during the spring semester.

“I don’t know why anyone would ever send their children to Harvard, especially as much as it costs,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“When you see something like this going down, I want conservatives to really understand what they are up against when it comes to academia. Not only just how rotten it is — most importantly, the role that the government has in subsidizing it,” BlazeTV contributor Eric July says.

“Obviously, this drag queen is going to teach fake classes; 90% of the degrees are fake. They’re useless. Especially in this … age of ever-growing technology, a lot of what they teach is obsolete. Effectively, academia right now is a Ponzi scheme,” he continues.

And according to July, academia is more than just a Ponzi scheme. It's also responsible for the path of degeneracy many in our country have taken.

“If you’re looking at the direction that this country is going in, which is to crap, you cannot separate academia’s involvement from it. It is right there, core, right at the center of it. And we not only continue to subsidize it, we have people voluntarily allowing, actually paying for in some cases … their children to be indoctrinated by drag queens like that,” he says.

“And it ain’t just happening in Harvard,” he adds.

