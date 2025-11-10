Sara Gonzales EXPOSED Texas all-ages drag shows — and now they're against the law

Vice President of Texas Family Project and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales helped craft a law years ago that is finally being upheld in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals — and it’s a really, really good one.

The law prevents drag queens and all adults from performing sexually in front of children.

“As I said, it has been tied up in the courts for years and we have been waiting for this moment. It is upheld. In the state of Texas, you cannot dance provocatively and sexually in front of young children,” Gonzales beams.

“Obviously, we worked very hard to expose these all-ages shows that were happening in the state of Texas. Those exposés, those videos, were instrumental in the fight to prevent this from happening. I worked directly with legislators to craft the language of this bill. So this is very, very personal for me,” she continues.

“And a lot of the things that we were talking about, I told them, ‘You would not believe me if I didn’t go to brunch and take video. So I’m going to do it and then I’m going to show you. And when you see it, you’re not going to be able to unsee it, and you’re going to have to pass a law about it.’ And that is what they did,” she adds.

Drag queens, or “pedophiles,” which Gonzales calls “kind of the same thing,” fought the law in the Texas courts for years.

“Here in Texas, where everyone thinks, ‘Oh, it’s so super red.’ No, actually, they had these all-ages events all over the place in Texas,” she says.

In one clip from an all-ages event, Gonzales asks a woman if she finds the show “age appropriate” for her children.

“Yeah ... I’m not as conservative, but I mean, really it’s not any different than I mean Disney, and Disney, they have similar things, like it’s really not that far from it,” the woman replied.

The drag queens at this particular show were parading around with fake breasts and nipples out, sniffing and playing with their fake breasts, and asking the audience if they were “reaching for” her “titties.”

In another horrifying scene, two men were humping each other and simulating sex.

When Gonzales brought this up to another mother whose 12-year-old daughter was in attendance, the mother replied, “She goes to school. She sees simulated sex all the time.”

“Ma’am, what school are you taking your 12-year-old daughter to? I don’t think that’s in the curriculum. ... It’s not appropriate for children,” Gonzales says, disgusted.

At a different all-ages event, older women were handing a child money to give to the dominatrix drag queens, before the drag queens gave away “unisex” sex toys for “all genders.”

“Isn’t that just the wholesome content that you think children should be exposed to?” Gonzales mocks.

But now it's all over for the all-ages drag queen events.

“A lot of groomers when this bill was passed before it got tied up in the courts, they were like, ‘You know what? We’re just going to leave. We’re going to leave the state of Texas. We’re not even going to live here anymore,’” Gonzales recalls.

“You know what? Go. Please leave,” she adds.

