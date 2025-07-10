Our farmland is saved — China BANNED from buying US land

If owning a farm was a dream of yours, there’s finally some good news. A new action plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins will prevent foreign countries from buying up U.S. farmland, as well as protect U.S. land from being used in ways that could harm America.

“With this announcement today, we are taking this purpose and our American farmland back. American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research, and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us,” Rollins said.

“Today we announced the USDA’s national farm security action plan. This plan includes seven key action items. The most important, the first of the seven, is securing and protecting American farmland ownership, actively engaging at every level of government to take swift legislative and executive action to ban the purchase of American farmland by Chinese nationals and other foreign adversaries,” she continued.





BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales thinks it's crazy that foreign adversaries were ever allowed to buy any American land in the first place.

“Farmland, houses, developments. I don’t care what it is. I think it’s kind of crazy that we allow that to begin with, but particularly with farmland,” Gonzales says, noting that in the state of Texas, the farmland Chinese nationals were buying were “peculiarly near military bases.”

“And looking at this, the geography of it was very, very scary. Apparently, that’s not just in Texas, that is across the country,” she continues, adding, “Over 227,000 acres of farmland are owned by Chinese investors.”

After several Chinese nationals were caught attempting to smuggle dangerous pathogens that could poison Americans via crops, Gonzales finds it all a little disturbing.

"This is a no-brainer to me. Like, they are owning 227,000 acres of farmland, and they have every intention of bringing in pathogens and bacteria," she says, adding, "They are always 10 steps ahead of us, and we're asleep at the wheel. And thankfully, it looks like in this instance, that won't be happening anymore under the Trump administration."

