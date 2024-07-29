INSANE! Did the US government use THIS playbook to GROOM the Trump shooter?

Kyle Seraphin is a recovering FBI agent and whistleblower — and he has a theory as to what might have really driven Thomas Crooks, Trump’s would-be assassin, to pull the trigger on July 13.

“There is a thing that we refer to as the ‘playbook,’” Seraphin tells Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“The ‘playbook’ essentially is this: ‘I found you online, and you’ve got a lot of really dumb ideas, and some of them are violent. And I’m going to encourage all of those dumb and violent ideas. I am either a CHS, a confidential human informant for the FBI, or what’s called a UCE, I’m an online undercover employee,’” Seraphin explains.

“'We’re going to encourage you to do all your dumbest ideas. And not only that, but we’re also going to help you do it for the amount of money that you have. Oh you need a thermal sight belt fed weapon and you only have $940? Luckily for you my friend, $88.99 today only, my buddy will help you get it. He’s a weapons expert,'” Seraphin says, noting that the gun would likely be a dud.

As the agents continue to groom the subject, the subject begins to solidify his plan.

“That person says, 'You know what, I’ve been told to do a terrorism, and I’ve been told to do a terrorism, I’m going to do the terrorism. But I’m not going to wait for my new friend who’s going to give me a thing, I’m just going to steal my dad’s rifle ‘cause it’s right there,'” he says.

“‘So, I didn’t wait for the neutered gun that the government safed and sent me with no firing pin or a shaved-down firing pin,'” Seraphin says. “Now you got a live gun in the situation that should have otherwise been a smooth takedown. I’ve seen these takedowns. I’ve seen a lot of them.”

Seraphin calls these “set-up jobs” and “morally equivalent to entrapment even if they are not legally equivalent.”

“If you want to put on the tin foil hat, that’s the one that I’d put on,” he adds.

Gonzales is intrigued.

“So we know that they do it. We know that it seems weird that this 20-year-old loner was even able to get onto the building,” she says.

“I don’t think they’re morally above trying to set someone onto that path,” Seraphin says. “The goal is to interdict that thing, and then you get all the stats and the praise and you get to tell everybody how we saved the world, even though we created the terrorism. We also stopped the terrorism. That’s kind of the move of the FBI.”

