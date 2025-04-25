FDA launches major crackdown on toxic food dyes

Dr. Marty Makary with the FDA has announced that the government will be banning all petroleum-based chemicals from the American food supply — which will largely include food dyes.

“Today the FDA is taking action to remove petroleum-based food dyes from the U.S. food supply and from medications. For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals,” Makary said in a public statement.

“The scientific community has conducted a number of studies raising concerns about the correlation between petroleum-based synthetic dyes and several health conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, cancer, genomic disruption, GI issues, as I’ve seen in the hospital, and allergic reactions,” he continues.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t be happier, asking, “Oh, wow, we can trust the experts again?”

While she’s grateful, the move to ban these harmful chemicals is long overdue.

“The facts are, these dyes — they’re not just unnecessary. They’ve been proven harmful time and time again, especially to our children. And even though we have been consuming all of these for decades, people seemed to just not care — the people who were put in charge of making sure that we are safe,” Gonzales says.

“I mean, what the hell else is the Food and Drug Administration for? What the hell else is the CDC for? What the hell else are all these departments for, if not to make sure that they are overseeing that Americans are not consuming poison? And time and time again, we have seen that for decades they have been doing the exact opposite,” she continues.

“They have just been poisoning us, and they know it, and you know that they know it, because other countries have already been like, ‘Yeah, that’s a proven carcinogen. We’re removing it. Yeah, that’s proven to cause harm to children. We’re removing it,’” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.