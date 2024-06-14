FDA under fire: Anna Paulina Luna takes a stand against toxic food

While we’re told the food we eat is safe by government organizations like the FDA, the chemicals contained in that food are anything but safe.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna shed light on this shockingly little known fact when she proposed legislation to ban toxic food dyes and high-fructose corn syrup in foods.

“One of the legislations that I’ve been very passionate about is really ensuring that all Americans, regardless of party affiliation or social class, have access to clean food,” Luna tells Sara Gonzales.

Luna, who grew up using food stamps, calls what’s happening “subsidizing government poison,” which is “making some of the poorest people in our country sick.”

“Ultimately, that contributes to more debt and also to shorter life expectancies, to infertility, and really I think the people that are being hurt the most are our children.”

“So, what we’re finding is a lot of these artificial food dyes that are banned, mind you, in a lot of countries like Australia, in parts of Europe, and in Asia, are actually linked to cancer, infertility, ADHD,” Luna explains. “It’s really hurting our kids and hurting our people.”

The corporations using the chemicals are “taking the cheap way out and basically are serving up poison to our families.”

While Luna hopes she’ll have bipartisan support no matter what, she's sure a Trump presidency will help get her bill passed.

“It needs to happen,” Gonzales says. “I hope this is also a step towards just completely upending the FDA, because at the end of the day, I mean they’re the ones who are allowing all of these toxic chemicals and food dyes and all of these to be put into American food.”

